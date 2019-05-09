Frank J. Dolan, age 75 of Columbia, Maryland passed away peacefully March 6, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Frank was known and loved for his extraordinary sense of humor and fierce love of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Christina Marie Ardissone.



Frank is survived by his genetically blessed and handsome son Peter John and grandson Peter John, Jr. He is also survived by his baby sister Diane, her P.I.A. husband Dr. Eugene Yuliano, and his partner in crime and brother-from-another-mother Dr. Morse B. Solomon.



Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, Frank made a wise financial decision and moved his family to Columbia, Md. in 1978 in efforts to save hundreds of dollars a month in long distance bills between his wife and his wonderful sister in-law, Geleradine Rude who moved to Columbia in the late sixties with her Husband Edward Rude.



His dream was to provide his son with the opportunity to get a good education, expose him to other cultures and provide him with a great home life, which his son took full advantage of until he finally moved out at the age of 26.



He enjoyed his work and helped build a great company,Trailer N Tractor with his business partner Gail Rennie and his crew headed by his longtime apprentice, friend and religious mentor Thomas Blizzard. He would never admit it but he loved and cared for everyone he worked with over the past 38 years and treated them all as family.



A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. May 18, 2019 at Wilde Lake Interfaith Center to be followed by a Celebration of Life reception hosted by Frank's son Peter. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 9, 2019