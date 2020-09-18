On September 11, 2020 Frank John Rock passed away at home surrounded by family. He was the devoted, and beloved husband of 64 years to Katherine E. Rock. Born in Baltimore in 1936, he was an avid golfer who enjoyed travel, good food, and an occasional scotch. Along with Katherine, he is survived by his children: William "Ken" Rock and wife Patricia, Michael "Drew" Rock and wife Denise, and Elizabeth "Betsy" Farrell and husband Paul. Grandchildren: Ami Dougherty and husband Lewis Umerlik, Lauren Newmaster and husband Chad, M. Andrew Rock, Sean Rock, Jonathan Farrell, and LCpl William Farrell. Great Grand Children: Maeve Riley Newmaster and Benson Charles Newmaster. He was predeceased by his daughter Susan "Kandi" Rock and his parents Babette and August Rock.



Memorial arrangements to be determined. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Gilchrest Hospice Care at 11311 McCormick Rd. Ste: 350 Hunt Valley Md 21031.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store