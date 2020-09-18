1/1
Frank J. Rock
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 11, 2020 Frank John Rock passed away at home surrounded by family. He was the devoted, and beloved husband of 64 years to Katherine E. Rock. Born in Baltimore in 1936, he was an avid golfer who enjoyed travel, good food, and an occasional scotch. Along with Katherine, he is survived by his children: William "Ken" Rock and wife Patricia, Michael "Drew" Rock and wife Denise, and Elizabeth "Betsy" Farrell and husband Paul. Grandchildren: Ami Dougherty and husband Lewis Umerlik, Lauren Newmaster and husband Chad, M. Andrew Rock, Sean Rock, Jonathan Farrell, and LCpl William Farrell. Great Grand Children: Maeve Riley Newmaster and Benson Charles Newmaster. He was predeceased by his daughter Susan "Kandi" Rock and his parents Babette and August Rock.

Memorial arrangements to be determined. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Gilchrest Hospice Care at 11311 McCormick Rd. Ste: 350 Hunt Valley Md 21031.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved