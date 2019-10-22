|
On October 21, 2019, Frank Joseph Cimino, Sr. passed away. He was the beloved husband of Lorraine Ann Cimino (nee Hormanski); devoted father of Frank J. Cimino, Jr. and his wife Michele, John C. Cimino and his wife Darlene, and Steven P. Cimino and his wife Camille; loving grandfather of Shannon and her husband Chris, Frankie, Jason and his wife Celeste, Jenna and her fiancé Brad, Andrew and his fiancé Shelby, Alexandra and her husband Seamus, Marisa and her husband Casey, Sara and her husband Jeff, and Joshua; cherished great-grandfather of Chase, Olivia, Collette, and Sloane; dear brother of Antoinette, John, Mary, and the late Jack. Frank is also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, at 12pm, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church (Baltimore, MD). Interment will follow at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Frank's name to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 22, 2019