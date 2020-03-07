|
On March 5, 2020, Frank Kimmel, devoted husband of the late Tooey Kimmel; beloved father of Gretchen Boyland (Tom), Peter Kimmel (Patty), Amy Fuggi (Joe), Andrew Kimmel (Liza), and Sarah Lemon (Michael); cherished grandfather of Peter, Bridget, Jenny, T.J., Michael, Patrick, John, Steve, Michael, Maggie, Katie, Megan, Brendan, Lucy, and Oliver; dear brother of Charles Kimmel, and the late Russell Kimmel, Joyce Sturm, and William Kimmel. Also survived by 11 great grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church on Thursday at 10 am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020