The world lost a great man on January 20, 2020. Frank C. Kinnear Jr. passed away surrounded by his loving family. If you knew Frank, you loved him. Everyone was a friend. He was a true gentleman who did not let the 20th century forget chivalry. He was a family man first, he worked hard, played hard and got the most out of every day. Frank was a unique man who found the positive in everything around him. He always wore a smile.
Frank was born on June 23, 1935 to Virginia and Frank Kinnear Sr. of Baltimore Maryland. In 1956 he married his high school sweetheart, Nancy and they remained married for 64 years until his death. Frank had construction in his blood and in 1980 he started Kinnear Construction and ran it until his retirement. He enjoyed his retirement with friends and family in Maryland and Florida.
Frank is survived by his wife, Nancy, two children; Kim and Steve and three grand-children Colby, Natalie and Ryan. A gathering will be held Sunday, February 9, 1:00 pm until time of service at 2:00 pm at Hubbell Funeral Home, 499 N. Indian Rocks Road, Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 7, 2020