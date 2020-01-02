Home

Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Frank LaRosa Notice
On December 21, 2019, Frank T. LaRosa, beloved husband of Audrey LaRosa (nee Ginska), devoted step-father of John R. Doak, Jr. and his wife Tina, loving grandfather of Chelsea D. Mulford and her husband Erik and Tyler J. Doak, loving great-grandfather of Ryker, Haakon, and Koda Lynn Mulford.

The family will receive friends at the Family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Saturday, January 4, 2020, 12 Noon - 1:00 PM, the service hour.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 2, 2020
