It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Frank Mannone, WWII veteran at the age of 100. On Monday, September 9th, Frank passed away at his daughter's home in Westport, PA.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Bramhall Mannone. He is survived by his daughter Holly and husband Jim, son Paul and wife Teresa and Frank C. Mannone and wife Peggy. Also, survived by his loving sister Gloria Kessler and brother-in law Lee Kessler, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many dear friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 16th from 5-8 pm at the family owned Marzullo Funeral Chapel. 6009 Harford Rd., Balto. MD 21214. A prayer service will be held on Tuesday, September 17th at 11:00 am at the funeral chapel. Interment will immediately follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's honor to a .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 15, 2019