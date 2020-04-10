|
Frank Mayo, Sr. of Aberdeen, MD, 88, departed this life peacefully at his home on April 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Frank lived an enjoyable retirement after 30 years of government service from Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD. He was a skillful carpenter, chef and was known and loved by many.
Frank is survived by his devoted family: daughter, Penny Mayo, twin granddaughters, Kayla and Kimberly Waters, son-in-law, Kim Waters and special sister-in-law, Naomi Mayo. He was married to the late Annabelle Mayo and was the father of the late Frank Mayo, Jr.
A private service will be held for family and invited guests.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 10, 2020