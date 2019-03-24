Home

Frank McCormick Notice
On March 21, 2019, Frank McCormick, beloved husband of Judy Dye; devoted father of Kelly Riley (Mick), Ken McCormick (Britt), Kerrin Kowach (David) and Kate Stillman (Tobias); loving stepfather of Michael Dye (Elizabeth) and John Dye; cherished grandfather of Aela, Colin, Maira, Garrett, Connor, Anna, Libby, Aidan, Maeve, Freya, Joseph, Samuel and Rachel. Also survived by many loving family and friends. The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD on Wednesday, 6-8pm. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mark's Catholic Church on Thursday,10am. Interment will be at a later date in Holy Cross Cemetery, Brooklyn, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilchrist Cares, www.gilchristcares.org. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 24, 2019
