|
|
Frank "Mac" McShane passed away on April 10, 2020 in Lutherville, MD, at the age of 95. "Mac", to his friends, was born in Baltimore on June 16, 1924, to Helen and Frank McShane. Mac's great grandfather Henry McShane founded the McShane Bell Foundry, the largest bell foundry in the United States. As the railroads needed the name of a location to deliver materials for the foundry, Henry recommended naming the unincorporated town after the town in Ireland where his family emigrated from in the 1850s, Dundalk.
After playing baseball and graduating from Mt. St. Joseph High School in 1942, Mac was deployed to Italy to serve in World War II. Upon his return in 1945, he married Peggy Jane Rackensperger in 1946 and they had a daughter, Pam (McShane) Smith and a son, Neil McShane. Mac and Peggy were married until her untimely passing in 1980.
Mac had a long and successful career in sales for Remington and Safeguard Business Systems before starting his own business selling golf products. His sales profession was a perfect use of his quick wit and charm, which was also on display in the clubhouse and on the golf course at The Country Club of Maryland, which he loved with his wife Josephine (Flynn) McShane, whom he married in 1985.
Besides the links, Mac enjoyed spending time with his family, whether it be watching the Orioles and Ravens, picking crabs, shucking oysters, or just making everyone laugh. Besides his wife Josephine, and his two children, Pam and Neil, and their respective spouses Jack Smith and Maureen McShane, he is survived by his five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and five stepchildren. The family hopes to make future arrangements once the pandemic has subsided.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 23, 2020