Frank P. Del Bianco, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 while residing in the Skilled Nursing Facility of Regency Oaks in Clearwater, FL. He was born November 24, 1931 in Newark, NJ to the late Frank and Margaret Del Bianco. Frank was raised in New Jersey, graduated from Seton Hall University, and served in the US Army. During his station in Fort Carson, CO he met his future wife Connie, who he brought back east and married in 1955. Frank and Connie had two sons, Frank and Michael, while still in Jersey then his work brought them to the Baltimore area in 1967. They settled in Timonium, MD and lived there until September, 2019 when a move south beckoned them to sunny Florida.



Frank is survived by his wife Connie, son Frank and daughter-in-law Debbie, all residents of Clearwater, FL, and his grandson Christian Del Bianco of Baltimore, MD. His younger son Michael unfortunately predeceased him in 1995. Mr. Del Bianco also leaves his sister Camille Domenick of Belleville, NJ, nieces and nephews Anthony and Lisa Domenick of Basking Ridge, NJ, Angelo and Gina Domenick of Caldwell, NJ, and Maria Merola of E. Hanover, NJ. In addition, Frank had six great nieces and nephews, all of whom reside in New Jersey, as well as multiple cousins across the country. A celebration of life will be held in the Baltimore area once the COVID-19 situation has lessened and it is deemed safe for a larger gathering.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store