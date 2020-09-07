Frank Rachanow, 90, of Pikesville, Maryland passed away on Saturday, September 5th, 2020. Frank is survived by his beloved wife Lois Rachanow (nee Wasserkrug), his loving daughter Andrea Liebowitz (Steve) and his grandson Jason Beall (Addison). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Frank was predeceased by his daughter Ellen Jan Beall and his parents Sophie and Isidore Rachanow.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Columbia Center for Theatrical Arts, C/O Ellen Beall Scholarship Fund, 6655 Dobbin Road, Columbia, Maryland 21045.



