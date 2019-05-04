|
On May 2, 2019; Frank J. Reedy of Pikesville; devoted father of Jessica Reedy; beloved husband of Arlene Reedy; dear son of James and Patricia Reedy; loving brother of Thomas Reedy and wife Mary, Michael Reedy, William Reedy, JoAnne Reedy; cherished uncle of James and Kayla Reedy.Mr. Reedy retired from Maiden Choice School as a Special Education Teacher. After retiring, he crafted custom drums for Baltimore Drum Company. Frank enjoyed playing drums in local bands and venues in the Baltimore area.Family and friends will honor Frank's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Monday, May 6 from 11:30 AM-12:30 PM at which time a memorial service will begin. Interment will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 4, 2019