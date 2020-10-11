1/
Frank Richard Kujawa Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 10, 2020, Frank Richard Kujawa, Sr. passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Cecelia L. Kujawa (nee Beall); devoted father of Frank R. Kujawa, Jr. and his wife Linda, Nancy M. Harrison and her late husband George, and Michael A. Kujawa and his wife Roechel; loving grandfather of Frank R. Kujawa, III, Benjamin Kujawa, Anastasia Lake and her husband Kyle, and Ryun Kujawa; cherished great-grandfather of Leah and Kayden Lake; dear brother of Gertrude Kujawa, Mary Lou Mrozek, and the late Julia Skotarski, and Matilda Valentine. Also survived by many loving extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 4-8pm. A Mass of Christian Funeral will be held on Wednesday, at 10am, at the Church of the Annunciation (5212 McCormick Ave, Baltimore, MD 21206). Interment services will follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Frank's name to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of the Annunciation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved