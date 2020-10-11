On October 10, 2020, Frank Richard Kujawa, Sr. passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Cecelia L. Kujawa (nee Beall); devoted father of Frank R. Kujawa, Jr. and his wife Linda, Nancy M. Harrison and her late husband George, and Michael A. Kujawa and his wife Roechel; loving grandfather of Frank R. Kujawa, III, Benjamin Kujawa, Anastasia Lake and her husband Kyle, and Ryun Kujawa; cherished great-grandfather of Leah and Kayden Lake; dear brother of Gertrude Kujawa, Mary Lou Mrozek, and the late Julia Skotarski, and Matilda Valentine. Also survived by many loving extended family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 4-8pm. A Mass of Christian Funeral will be held on Wednesday, at 10am, at the Church of the Annunciation (5212 McCormick Ave, Baltimore, MD 21206). Interment services will follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Frank's name to a charity of your choice
