1/1
Frank Robert Haight
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Robert Haight (1936-2020), of Catonsville, MD, passed away on October 8, 2020. Born in Selma, AL, he grew up in New Orleans and Greenville, SC, where he attended Greenville High School and Furman University. While attending Furman, he met the love of his life, Linda Lindsay Haight (1937-2016). They married in 1959, moved to Baltimore in the 1960s, where they raised two children. Frank taught English at Baltimore City College, Woodlawn High School, and Catonsville High School. He also taught film classes and coached tennis. Frank and Linda lived in Columbia, MD, for 40 years before moving to the Charlestown Retirement Community in Catonsville in 2015.

After retiring from teaching, Frank worked part-time preparing tax returns and more recently volunteered at Catholic Charities in Baltimore. Frank was an avid tennis player and golfer and a lifelong learner who loved traveling, reading, foreign films, mystery TV shows, and spending time with friends.

He is survived by his sister Mary Martha Blalock, daughter Holly Wolf, son Robert Haight and daughter-in-law Christine "Jake" Kupiec, and granddaughter Kimberly Feole and her husband Erik. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other family, and many, many wonderful friends, all of whom he loved dearly.

A celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date. For information, please email CelebrateFrankHaight@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charities in his honor. Donations can be made to the Senior Opportunity Scholarship fund at Coppin State University in Baltimore, MD, SOS" target="_new" rel="nofollow">https://www.coppin.edu/scholarships/SOS, the Maryland Food Bank https://mdfoodbank.org/, or Catholic Charities-Baltimore, https://www.catholiccharities-md.org/donate/.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved