Frank Robert Haight (1936-2020), of Catonsville, MD, passed away on October 8, 2020. Born in Selma, AL, he grew up in New Orleans and Greenville, SC, where he attended Greenville High School and Furman University. While attending Furman, he met the love of his life, Linda Lindsay Haight (1937-2016). They married in 1959, moved to Baltimore in the 1960s, where they raised two children. Frank taught English at Baltimore City College, Woodlawn High School, and Catonsville High School. He also taught film classes and coached tennis. Frank and Linda lived in Columbia, MD, for 40 years before moving to the Charlestown Retirement Community in Catonsville in 2015.
After retiring from teaching, Frank worked part-time preparing tax returns and more recently volunteered at Catholic Charities in Baltimore. Frank was an avid tennis player and golfer and a lifelong learner who loved traveling, reading, foreign films, mystery TV shows, and spending time with friends.
He is survived by his sister Mary Martha Blalock, daughter Holly Wolf, son Robert Haight and daughter-in-law Christine "Jake" Kupiec, and granddaughter Kimberly Feole and her husband Erik. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other family, and many, many wonderful friends, all of whom he loved dearly.
A celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date. For information, please email CelebrateFrankHaight@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charities in his honor. Donations can be made to the Senior Opportunity Scholarship fund at Coppin State University in Baltimore, MD, SOS
" target="_new" rel="nofollow">https://www.coppin.edu/scholarships/SOS
, the Maryland Food Bank https://mdfoodbank.org/
, or Catholic Charities-Baltimore, https://www.catholiccharities-md.org/donate/
.