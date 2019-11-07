|
|
On November 6th, 2019, Frank J. Ruehl, Jr., passed away at age 88. He is survived by his loving wife, Marlene N. (Nee Lindner) Ruehl; 3 loving children: Frank Ruehl, III, Glenn Ruehl, and Gregory Ruehl; his dear brother, Richard Ruehl; 2 beloved grandchildren and 3 cherished nephews. Frank will always be remembered as an avid antique car enthusiast.
The family will receive friends on Friday November 8th from 2-4pm & 7-9pm at HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC 4107 Wilkens Ave. Baltimore, MD 21229. A Funeral service will be held on Saturday Novemeber 9th at 12noon also at HUBBARD. Interment will immediately follow the service at Loudon Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to The P.O. Box 3049 Syracuse, NY 13220.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 7, 2019