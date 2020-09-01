On August 31, 2020, Frank Dominic Scarfield III, father of Anthony and Julia Scarfield and Gracie Lin Laskey, son of Frank Scarfield Jr.and Janet Scarfield, brother of Brandon Scarfield and wife Angela, grandson of Frank Scarfield Sr. and his late wife Constance and the late Julia Hartzell. Visitation with family will be on Thursday from 3 PM to 5 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME of DUNDALK 7110 Sollers Point Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will b e held on Friday at 10:00 AM at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Middleriver. Interment will follow at the Holyhill Memorial Garden Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.connellyfuneralhomeofdundalk.com