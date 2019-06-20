|
|
On June 18, 2019 , FRANCIS " FRANK" V. SIEDLECKI; devoted husband of the late Cecilia A. Siedlecki ( nee Oleszczuk); loving father of Deborah J. Braun and her husband Jeffery, and Thomas J. Siedlecki and his wife Tamara; cherished grandfather of Stephen , Adam, and Matthew Siedlecki; dear brother of Aldolph " Al" Siedlecki, Jr., Bernadine Pecora, and the late Alberta Wysocki, and Sister M. Sylvester Siedlecki. Frank is also survived by his devoted caretaker Tracy, and several other loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 101 Church Lane, Cockeysville, Maryland 21030 on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment immediately following at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. www.lemmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 20, 2019