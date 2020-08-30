On August 24, 2020, Frank Singleton Nixdorff, Jr., beloved husband of the late Gertrude Agnes Druml Nixdorff, dear father of Katherine N. Wilson and Mary N. Smith, dear grandfather of Neil A. Nixdorff, Elizabeth D. and Frank (Drew) Smith.
Service and interment private. Please omit flowers, contributions may be made to College Manor Assisted Living, 300 West Seminary Avenue, Lutherville, MD 21093. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.