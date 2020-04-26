Home

Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Frank Smith
On April 22, 2020 FRANK SMITH; beloved husband of 55 years to the late Hallie J. Smith; devoted father of Steven Bryan Smith and his wife Chantel, Kimberly Jean Smith and Jennifer Ann Soul and her husband Chuck; cherished grandfather of Chris Soul, Zach Soul, Sami Soul, Brock Smith and Lily Mach; adoring great-grandfather of Destinee and Maya Soul.

Due to current circumstances, a Celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date and will be published in this newspaper. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Frank's name to the , 405 Williams Court, Middle River, MD 21220 or visit and/or , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or visit . A guest book is available at www.lemmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020
