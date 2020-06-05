Rita and Family,
We are so sorry for your loss. We just heard of Franks passing. God has called another Angel home. Cherish all the memories you have shared together. Sending our thoughts and prayers.
Love
Steve and Pat Jones
Your Ocean City Maresol neighbors
Frank Tribull, Sr., 79, of Ellicott City, MD passed away on 5/31/2020, after a long battle with Heart and Kidney disease. Born 1/25/1941 in Baltimore City, MD. Preceded in death by his parents Agnes (Andrew) and Bernard Tribull, his wife Marguerite (Dalfonzo) and his sisters: Sister Mary Agnes and Rita Ullman. He is survived by his siblings: Bernard, Jean Rosenthal, Larry and his children: Frank M. Tribull, Jr. (Donna Choyce) and his daughter Grace Manger; and his longtime companion Rita Fuhr.
Frank retired from NSA. He enjoyed spending time at the beach, dancing, and shuffleboard while spending time at the Moose Legion #10 in Glen Burnie, and the Elks Club of Ocean City, MD.
The family would like to thank the staff of Ho. Co. General Hospital in Columbia, MD for their exceptional & compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association & the American Cancer Society.
The family will conduct a private ceremony.
Frank retired from NSA. He enjoyed spending time at the beach, dancing, and shuffleboard while spending time at the Moose Legion #10 in Glen Burnie, and the Elks Club of Ocean City, MD.
The family would like to thank the staff of Ho. Co. General Hospital in Columbia, MD for their exceptional & compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association & the American Cancer Society.
The family will conduct a private ceremony.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 5, 2020.