Frank Tribull, Sr., 79, of Ellicott City, MD passed away on 5/31/2020, after a long battle with Heart and Kidney disease. Born 1/25/1941 in Baltimore City, MD. Preceded in death by his parents Agnes (Andrew) and Bernard Tribull, his wife Marguerite (Dalfonzo) and his sisters: Sister Mary Agnes and Rita Ullman. He is survived by his siblings: Bernard, Jean Rosenthal, Larry and his children: Frank M. Tribull, Jr. (Donna Choyce) and his daughter Grace Manger; and his longtime companion Rita Fuhr.Frank retired from NSA. He enjoyed spending time at the beach, dancing, and shuffleboard while spending time at the Moose Legion #10 in Glen Burnie, and the Elks Club of Ocean City, MD.The family would like to thank the staff of Ho. Co. General Hospital in Columbia, MD for their exceptional & compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association & the American Cancer Society The family will conduct a private ceremony.