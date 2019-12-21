|
|
Frank W. Kuhn Jr., 87, of Parkville, MD and a United States Army Veteran passed away at Gilchrist Hospice from complications of lung cancer. He was the beloved husband of the late Avril Anne Kuhn; devoted father of Debbie L. Grimm & her late husband Jerry Grimm and Laurie A. Hofherr & her husband Bill Hofherr, Jr.; cherished grandfather of Stacy Lynn Wimer & her husband Nate Wimer and James Samons & his wife Chrystal Samons; treasured great-grandfather of Mason Wimer, Aiden Wimer and Delilah Samons; dear brother of the late Charlotte Brent and Robert Kuhn. Also survived by loving family and friends.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Frank's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM where a funeral service will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment to be held at Highview Memorial Gardens. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 21, 2019