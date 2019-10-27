|
|
Frank W. Mitchell, aged 76, of Severna Park, Maryland, passed away on October 24, 2019. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late F. Ward Mitchell and the late Elizabeth (Gorsuch) Mitchell. Frank is survived by his wife of 51 years, Cynthia Mitchell, and their daughters and their families: Melisa Mitchell and her wife, Allison Greco, of Baltimore, Maryland; and Robyn Mitchell Alvarez and her husband, Jaime, and their daughters, Sofia and Daniela, of Lutherville, Maryland.
A Memorial gathering will be held on Saturday November 2, 2019 from 3:00pm-6:00pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie hwy. Severna Park, MD 21146.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Frank's name to a .
Online condolences may be made at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2019