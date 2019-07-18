Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Warden Weaver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Warden Weaver Notice
On July 17, 2019, Frank Warden Weaver, 94, a United States Army Veteran of WWII passed away at home. He was the beloved husband of the late Eria Weaver and Mary Jane Weaver; devoted father of Stephen A. Weaver, Frances D. Sirbaugh (William), Barry B. Weaver (Mary Carol) and four step-children; cherished grandfather of Bryan Sirbaugh (Nicole), Matthew Weaver, Brooks Goodweaver, Eria Goodweaver, Kelsey Weaver, Andrew Weaver and the late Keri Ann Sirbaugh; loving great-grandfather of 4. Also survived by many loving extended family and friends.

A private family graveside service will be held 10AM July 19, 2019 at Highview Memorial Gardens in Fallston.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.