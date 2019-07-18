|
On July 17, 2019, Frank Warden Weaver, 94, a United States Army Veteran of WWII passed away at home. He was the beloved husband of the late Eria Weaver and Mary Jane Weaver; devoted father of Stephen A. Weaver, Frances D. Sirbaugh (William), Barry B. Weaver (Mary Carol) and four step-children; cherished grandfather of Bryan Sirbaugh (Nicole), Matthew Weaver, Brooks Goodweaver, Eria Goodweaver, Kelsey Weaver, Andrew Weaver and the late Keri Ann Sirbaugh; loving great-grandfather of 4. Also survived by many loving extended family and friends.
A private family graveside service will be held 10AM July 19, 2019 at Highview Memorial Gardens in Fallston.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 18, 2019