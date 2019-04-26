|
On April 23, 2019, Frank William Ekr passed away at home with his daughter by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Doris A. Ekr (nee Schultz); devoted father of Janice A. Robinson and her husband Kenneth, Wayne G. Willick and Vicki E. Greer; loving grandfather of Kelly Gerding and her husband Chris, Sara Robinson and her fiancé Will Newton, and Charlton Greer; dear brother of Dorothy Kuhn and Mary Sturm.Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 11am, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran United Church of Christ, 7200 Golden Ring Rd., Essex, MD 21221. Interment services will follow at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. If desired, memorial donations may be made in Frank's name to the Zion Evangelical Lutheran United Church of Christ. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2019