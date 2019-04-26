Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
For more information about
Frank Ekr
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Ekr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank William Ekr

Notice Condolences Flowers

Frank William Ekr Notice
On April 23, 2019, Frank William Ekr passed away at home with his daughter by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Doris A. Ekr (nee Schultz); devoted father of Janice A. Robinson and her husband Kenneth, Wayne G. Willick and Vicki E. Greer; loving grandfather of Kelly Gerding and her husband Chris, Sara Robinson and her fiancé Will Newton, and Charlton Greer; dear brother of Dorothy Kuhn and Mary Sturm.Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 11am, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran United Church of Christ, 7200 Golden Ring Rd., Essex, MD 21221. Interment services will follow at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. If desired, memorial donations may be made in Frank's name to the Zion Evangelical Lutheran United Church of Christ. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now