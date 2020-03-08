|
|
On March 1, 2020 Major Frank Morton Williams, beloved husband of the late Joan E. (nee Gardner) devoted father of David G. Williams, Susan E. Williams Schechter, Alan G. Williams and Jane M. Williams Hanley. Dear brother of Roberta Klees and Jessie Gillespie. Loving grandfather of Sarah, Hannah, Daniel, Emily, Matthew and Christopher.
Friends may call on Monday from 4-6pm at THE CANDLE LIGHT FUNERAL HOME by Craig Witzke 1835 Frederick Rd. Catonsville, MD 21228. Services will be held 11am Tuesday at Grace Bible Baptist Church,1518 Rolling Rd. Catonsville, MD 21228. For those desiring contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. For more information and online condolences visit: www.CANDLELIGHTFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 8, 2020