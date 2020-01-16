|
|
Frankie Virginia Smallwood of Laurel passed away on January 11, 2020. Frankie was raised in the Brighton Dam area of Howard County. Her parents Franklin and Myrtle Duvall had a home next to the dam while it was being built. She enjoyed the beautiful scenery and the excitement of the construction of the new dam. After marrying Carl Smallwood, they eventually settled in Laurel, where they raised their family. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Carl; her children Carl (Denise), Kathleen, Kenneth (Patty) and Donna Brunk (Kenneth), as well as five grandchildren and six great-children. Frankie loved music and dancing. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Bermuda, Key West and the Great Smokey Mountains.
Services will be held at Donaldson Funeral Home on Friday, January 17 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mrs. Smallwood's name to The Epilepsy Foundation or the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 16, 2020