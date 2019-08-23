|
Franklin "Frankie" Delano Blizzard, Jr. died Sunday, August 18 at his residence in Abingdon. He was 54.
Born in Baltimore, MD he was the son of Franklin D. Blizzard, Sr. and wife Lisa Blizzard of Joppa, MD and Kathleen (Richardson) Fink and husband Dan Fink of Haines City, FL.
A master carpenter and flooring contractor, Frankie worked for Price Construction Services. He enjoyed playing pool, listening to music and spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his daughter; Amber Blizzard and her partner Jenn Knopp of Havre de Grace and sisters, Liz Bruce and husband Jeff Bruce of North East, Janette Neilson and husband David Neilson of Haines City, FL and Christina Whiting and husband Robert Whiting Sr. of Joppa.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 23 at 6:00pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a visitation will follow until 9:00pm. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 23, 2019