Franklin D. Martin
1934 - 2020
Franklin Delano Martin, Sr., 85, of Hanover, PA, went home to be with his loving wife, Marlene Wanner Martin, on Saturday, September 26, 2020. He was born December 23, 1934 in Martinsville, VA and will be missed dearly by his 6 children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made in care of Mr. James Martin, 94 Valley View Drive, Hanover, PA 17331."Greet one another with a Holy Kiss" Romans 16:16

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
