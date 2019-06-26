Home

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:30 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Interment
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Bel Air Memorial Gardens
Resources
Franklin Galaski

Franklin Galaski Notice
On June 25, 2019, Franklin Martin Galaski; beloved husband of Carmaline Galaski; cherished father of Mary Tyndall and her fiancé Brett Bean, and the late Gabrielle Galaski; dear brother of Dennis Galaski, Annette Howard, and Joellen Galaski. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air on Thursday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm, where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 pm. Interment Friday at 10 am at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Franklin's name to the American Legion #0039, 500 N Hickory Avenue, Bel Air, MD 21014, or the , 1301 York Road #209, Timonium, MD 21093. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 26, 2019
