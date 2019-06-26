|
On June 25, 2019, Franklin Martin Galaski; beloved husband of Carmaline Galaski; cherished father of Mary Tyndall and her fiancé Brett Bean, and the late Gabrielle Galaski; dear brother of Dennis Galaski, Annette Howard, and Joellen Galaski. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air on Thursday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm, where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 pm. Interment Friday at 10 am at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Franklin's name to the American Legion #0039, 500 N Hickory Avenue, Bel Air, MD 21014, or the , 1301 York Road #209, Timonium, MD 21093. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 26, 2019