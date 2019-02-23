Home

Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Franklin Lee Grieve of Churchville died Tuesday, February 19 at Stella Maris. He was 84.Born in Darlington, MD he was the son of the late Larry Barker and Nettie Plummer.A Ret. MSG with the US Army, he served during the Vietnam War and was a member of the VFW in Abingdon.He is survived by his wife, Ligaya Grieve; step-son, Carlos Lazaro and wife Enya of Abingdon; granddaughter, Caren L. Daniel of Bel Air and two great grandchildren, Lucas and Justin Daniel.A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23 from 10am-11am at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a funeral service will begin at 11am. Interment will be in Harford Memorial Gardens. Contributions in his memory may be made to the VFW Post 5337 3705 Pulaski Hwy. Abingdon, MD 21009.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 23, 2019
