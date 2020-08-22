On August 19, 2020, Franklin C. Regan, Jr., beloved husband of the late Catherine A. Regan (nee Miles), dear brother of Arleen Citro, dear cousin of Kathleen Cunningham and Barry C. Hoffmann.



Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road, Towson, Md. 21204 (at beltway exit 26) on Sunday, August 23rd, 5-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 24th,10 AM at St. Pius X. Catholic Church, 6428 York Road, Baltimore, Md. 21212. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Regan's memory to: Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company, 3825 Federal Hill Road, Jarrettsville, Md. 21084.



