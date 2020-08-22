1/
Franklin Regan Jr.
{ "" }
On August 19, 2020, Franklin C. Regan, Jr., beloved husband of the late Catherine A. Regan (nee Miles), dear brother of Arleen Citro, dear cousin of Kathleen Cunningham and Barry C. Hoffmann.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road, Towson, Md. 21204 (at beltway exit 26) on Sunday, August 23rd, 5-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 24th,10 AM at St. Pius X. Catholic Church, 6428 York Road, Baltimore, Md. 21212. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Regan's memory to: Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company, 3825 Federal Hill Road, Jarrettsville, Md. 21084.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
AUG
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Pius X. Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
