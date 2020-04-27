|
|
On April 25, 2020 Franklin "John" Walker, Sr. passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia Margaret Walker (nee Montague); devoted father of Franklin John Walker, Jr. and his wife Deborah, James Robert Walker and his wife Mary, and Sharon Denise Morabito and her husband Frederick; loving grandfather of six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Franklin's name to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 27, 2020