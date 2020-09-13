On Friday, September 11, 2020, FRANKYE L. HILE of Ellicott City, MD. Loving sister of Gary F. Feger and Eddie W. Feger; cherished aunt of Donna Feger, Theresa Major, and the late Eddie W. Feger, Jr. She is also survived by her great-nieces Kayliegh Feger, LaKota Feger and Hannah Major. Viewing will be held at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Thursday, from 10-12 noon where funeral services will begin at noon. Interment will follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park. For more information and to leave online condolences, please visit www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
