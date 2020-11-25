1/1
Fred C. Hilnbrand
Fred C. Hilnbrand, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Sunday, November 22nd, 2020 at the age of 72. He lived his life the way he wanted and he will be missed dearly by friends and family now that he has left this earth. While he will be missed, all of us are thankful that his pain and suffering are now over.

Fred is survived by his children, Kevin Hilnbrand, Robert Hill, and Stephanie Hill; and dear friend, Jeannette Hill. He was predeceased by his parents, David and Lucile Hilnbrand.

Services are private. Please omit flowers.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
November 24, 2020
Oh the memories! From scaring me almost to death on the back of your motorcycle over 45 years ago to our try at a relationship to remaining the best of friends. You were always there for me from a shoulder to cry on to taking care of my vehicles. I was blessed through the years with your awesome and constant friendship.
I will miss you more than words can express. Death leaves a heart no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal. Rest peacefully Fredly :) you will never be forgotten.
Jeanette
Friend
