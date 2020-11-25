Fred C. Hilnbrand, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Sunday, November 22nd, 2020 at the age of 72. He lived his life the way he wanted and he will be missed dearly by friends and family now that he has left this earth. While he will be missed, all of us are thankful that his pain and suffering are now over.



Fred is survived by his children, Kevin Hilnbrand, Robert Hill, and Stephanie Hill; and dear friend, Jeannette Hill. He was predeceased by his parents, David and Lucile Hilnbrand.



Services are private. Please omit flowers.



