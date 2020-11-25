Oh the memories! From scaring me almost to death on the back of your motorcycle over 45 years ago to our try at a relationship to remaining the best of friends. You were always there for me from a shoulder to cry on to taking care of my vehicles. I was blessed through the years with your awesome and constant friendship.
I will miss you more than words can express. Death leaves a heart no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal. Rest peacefully Fredly :) you will never be forgotten.
1/1