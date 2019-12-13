|
Dr. Fred N. Cole, Jr., 88, died suddenly of an aneurysm on December 10, 2019.
He was born in 1931 in Pulaski, Virginia to Fred Cole, Sr. and Margaret Cole (nee Vance). As a young man he worked on his grandfather's farm in Chilhowie, Virginia. He had a love of flying and obtained his pilot license at the age of 14. As an undergraduate he attended the University of Virginia where he completed his degree in 3 years and went on to receive his Medical degree in 1956. He then served his country in the United States Air Force as a doctor and a pilot. Afterwards, he settled in Baltimore, Maryland where he established a successful private practice as a thoracic and vascular surgeon. In retirement he enjoyed working with financial planning and developing financial software programs.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Nancy Biggs Cole and two children from a former marriage, Vance P. Cole and Susan S. Cole, and grandson, Tyler J. Cole and his two stepchildren, David S. Ewell (Jacquelin) and Anne E. Hofmann (Mark) and his four step-grandchildren, Nela Ewell, Henry Hofmann, and Reese and Sadie Ewell. He is predeceased by his stepson, Todd Ewell, father of Reese and Sadie. He is also survived by his sister, Sally Nelson (Bruce), of Charlottesville, Virginia. Additionally, Dr. Cole will be sorely missed by his beloved dogs, Lucy and Melvin.
Per his request, no service will be held. The family plans to celebrate his life over the holidays as he would have wanted.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 13, 2019