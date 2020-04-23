|
|
Fred Groman, passed away on April 21, 2020 at the age of 83. He is survived by his loving wife, T C Groman (nee Calder); children, Michael Groman, Amy (Michael) Baker and Jon (Marci) Groman; grandchildren, Alexandra Baker, Kaitlyn (Troy) Sanders, Josh Baker, Samantha, Riley and Zachary Groman; great-grandchild, Stephanie Larison. He is predeceased by his siblings, Alvin (Fran) Groman and parents, Abe and Zelda Groman.
Fred loved his life of golf, bridge, crossword puzzles, reading, traveling and most of all his family and friends. Fred appreciated his life and felt that "growing older is a privilege denied to many"
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Eye Bank Association Of America, 1101 17th Street, Suite 400, Washington, DC 20036.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020