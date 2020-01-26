Home

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Fred I. Henry

Fred I. Henry Notice
On January 22, 2020, FRED I. HENRY of Ellicott City. Beloved husband of Ann Henry; loving father of Cheryl Barnes and the late Randy Henry; step-father of Joann Cunzeman, Mark, Jeff, and Deanna Dell'Acqua; cherished grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 4; and brother of Jean Brown and the late Bill Henry. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please check the funeral home website for updated service information and online condolences at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 26, 2020
