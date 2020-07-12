Fred Irwin Nagel, 85, of Baltimore, Maryland passed away on Saturday, July 11th, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Sandie Nagel (nee Millstein), and by his sons Louis Nagel (the late Faina Nagel) and Russell Nagel (Sharon Borshay), by his grandchildren Margo Nagel, Jamie Nagel, Jayden Nagel, and Allie Nagel, and by his sisters Adele Golkow and Emily Kaplan. He was predeceased by his parents Dina and Morris Nagel, by his sister Ruth Bail. He is additionally survived by special friend Robyn Helzner and many devoted nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Weekend Backpacks For Homeless Kids, P.O. Box 21486, Baltimore, MD 21282.



