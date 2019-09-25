|
On September 23, 2019, FRED ISE, beloved husband of Anne-Liis Ise; devoted step-father of Eric Deklau, Ingrid Zabaa, and Karin Rainey; loving grandfather of 6 grandchildren; dear brother of Rein Ise. The family will receive visitors from 10-11am on Saturday at St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1900 St. Paul St., Baltimore, MD 21218. The Funeral Service will be held immediately after the visitation at 11am with interment following at Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Estonian American Fund at P.O. Box 7369, Silver Spring, MD 20907. Condolences can be made online at
www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 25, 2019