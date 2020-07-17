1/1
Fred Lafferman
Fred Lafferman, of Ellicott City, MD passed away on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 at the age of 74. Fred was devoted to his family and would do anything for his grandchildren. He was also passionate for golf and truly loved his work as a chemist.

He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Jeffrey) Berger; grandchildren, Gavin Berger and Samantha Berger; brother, Wesley (Ellen) Lafferman; and niece, Brooke Lafferman. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Linda Lafferman (nee Jacobs); and parents, Isadore and Edna Lafferman.

Services are private. Please omit flowers.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
