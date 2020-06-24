Fred Streett Linkous, age 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020 due to heart failure. His devoted and loving wife of 58 years, Nancy Lee Linkous, was by his side as he passed onto the Lord. Fred was born on October 18, 1942 to parents Frank and Nellie Linkous (deceased) and was the youngest sibling to Betty Robinson and Delmer Linkous (deceased). A lifelong resident of Harford County, Maryland, Fred was known to many for his work ethic, kind spirit, dedication, generosity, and infectious smile. Fred built a family legacy with his high school sweetheart and is survived by four sons – Todd and his wife Barbara, Michael and his wife Susan, Steven and his wife Sandra, and Shane; seven grandchildren – Frank and his wife Andrea, Meagan Gesheff and her husband Martin, Julie Holsey and her husband Jason, Zachary, Joel, Benjamin, and Jacob; and five great grandchildren – Melanie and Carson Linkous, Sofia and Brady Gesheff, and Jaxson Holsey. All will truly miss him, but were blessed for the life, love, and lessons he provided. "Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving."-Colossians 3:23-24. The family will have a private celebration of life and remembrance.



