On May 6, 2020 Fred William Baier, 73, passed away, survived by his beloved wife Janece M. Lovchik and devoted daughter Jean E. White. Loving grandfather of Nicole and Samantha White, and dear brother of George Baier.
A celebration of Life service will be planned for a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com
A celebration of Life service will be planned for a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.