FRED W. BAIER
On May 6, 2020 Fred William Baier, 73, passed away, survived by his beloved wife Janece M. Lovchik and devoted daughter Jean E. White. Loving grandfather of Nicole and Samantha White, and dear brother of George Baier.

A celebration of Life service will be planned for a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
410-668-2300
