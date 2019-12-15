|
On December 6, 2019, Freda Estelle Flury (nee Nauman) wife of the late Michael J. Flury; devoted mother of Roberta Anne Cockey (Ned), and R. Timothy Rader (late Candace); loving grandmother of Rebecca Cockey Blue (late Jeff) and Stephen E. Cockey (Debra); beloved great-grandmother of Ayda Blue, Evan and Andrew Cockey. Funeral services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 3911 Sweet Air Road; Phoenix, MD 21131 on Saturday at 11 a.m. Friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Freda's memory may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church www.stjohnssweetair.org
Memorial tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 15, 2019