Home

POWERED BY

Services
St John's Evangelical Lutheran
3911 Sweet Air Rd
Phoenix, MD 21131
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
3911 Sweet Air Road
Phoenix, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
3911 Sweet Air Road
Phoenix, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Flury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda Flury

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freda Flury Notice
On December 6, 2019, Freda Estelle Flury (nee Nauman) wife of the late Michael J. Flury; devoted mother of Roberta Anne Cockey (Ned), and R. Timothy Rader (late Candace); loving grandmother of Rebecca Cockey Blue (late Jeff) and Stephen E. Cockey (Debra); beloved great-grandmother of Ayda Blue, Evan and Andrew Cockey. Funeral services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 3911 Sweet Air Road; Phoenix, MD 21131 on Saturday at 11 a.m. Friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Freda's memory may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church www.stjohnssweetair.org

Memorial tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -