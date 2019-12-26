|
Freda Alexander Krionderis, 91, passed away on December 16, 2019 at Brightview at Westminster Ridge Assisted Living. She was born in Delmont, Pennsylvania on September 11, 1928 to Robert D. And Florence M. Alexander. She was the loving wife of Nick Krionderis who passed away in 2010.
She is survived by her two sons, J. Michael Krionderis, his wife, Valerie and grandson, Nicholas; Jeffrey W. Krionderis, his wife Lillian and step-grandson, Chris. Freda was an avid bridge player and enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was very close to her grandson, Nicholas. She was very active in the Laurel Presbyterian Church for many years.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 26, 2019