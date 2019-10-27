|
Freda Mae Taylor (nee Weaver), on October 24, 2019, of National Park, NJ; formerly of Grafton, WV and Baltimore, MD. Age 79. Beloved wife of the late Howard W. Taylor. Devoted mother of Howard W. Taylor (Teresa), Danny Taylor, and Kimberly Ann Rodgers (Jimmy). Loving grandmother of Stephanie, Jody, Leigh, J.D., and Sarah and great grandmother of Melissa, Adrian, Faith, Jacob, Christopher, Nicholas, Patrick, Rachael, Jonathan, and Breanna. Dear sister of Dottie Lou, Jean, and Dorothy. Services and interment are private at the request of the family. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com. Arrangements under the directions of GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE & BELLMWAWR (856-939-2095).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2019