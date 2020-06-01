Freda "Petey" Sherr
Freda "Petey" Sherr (nee Wasserkrug), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on May 30, 2020, at the age of 82. She is survived by her loving children, Marcia (Alan) Simkin and Hillary (Steven) Roll; sister, Lois (Frank) Rachanow and grandchildren, Jennifer Simkin (fiancee Camden McCreary), Frank Simkin, Melissa Roll and Heather (Bret) Schilling; niece, Andrea Leibowitz and other nephews. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Harold Sherr; parents, William and Florence Wasserkrug and sisters, Karleen Levenson, Elayne Wasserkrug and Jane LeFohn.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015 or Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
