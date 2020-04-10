Home

Freddy L. Thompson

Freddy L. Thompson Notice
Freddy Lee Thompson from Level, MD, passed away at Citizens Care Center on April 8, 2020. Born in Virginia, he is the son of the late Charlie and Elizabeth Thompson, he is also preceded in death by his daughter Brenda Thompson. Freddy is survived by his wife of 50 years Juanita Thompson; his son Richard Thompson and his wife Joy of Edgewood, son Roger Woolwine and his wife Elena of Aberdeen, and his daughter Kathleen and her husband Ruben Vance of Aberdeen; his grandchildren Jonathan and Sarah Thompson, and Emily, Noah and Grace Vance; brother of Ronnie Thompson and his wife Mary, brother of Jackie Thompson and his wife Eva. He was a truck driver for many years, and he loved to spend time with his family, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. He taught Sunday School and loved to play the bass guitar at Upper Room Gospel Tabernacle.

Service private. Arrangements by Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 10, 2020
