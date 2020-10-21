1/
Frederic Michael BRANDES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederic's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday, October 17, 2020 Frederic Michael Brandes, of Cockeysville, MD, age 72. Beloved husband of Rosemary (nee Pitt) Brandes; cherished son of Joanna (nee Iacobellis) and the late Frederic Brandes; loving father of Joyce Brandes, Sarah Ann Elizabeth Carol Brandes, Daniel Joseph Thomas Brandes and John Michael Brandes; adored grandfather of Gabriel, Philip, Shanklin and Daniel Brandes, Jr.; dear brother of John Brandes and Christine Brandes.

The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Friday, October 23 from 10-12 Noon with a funeral service to begin at 12 Noon. Interment will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please remember Frederic with memorial contributions to the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved