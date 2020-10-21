On Saturday, October 17, 2020 Frederic Michael Brandes, of Cockeysville, MD, age 72. Beloved husband of Rosemary (nee Pitt) Brandes; cherished son of Joanna (nee Iacobellis) and the late Frederic Brandes; loving father of Joyce Brandes, Sarah Ann Elizabeth Carol Brandes, Daniel Joseph Thomas Brandes and John Michael Brandes; adored grandfather of Gabriel, Philip, Shanklin and Daniel Brandes, Jr.; dear brother of John Brandes and Christine Brandes.
The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Friday, October 23 from 10-12 Noon with a funeral service to begin at 12 Noon. Interment will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please remember Frederic with memorial contributions to the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com
