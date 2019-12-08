|
|
Frederick J. Alsruhe, 86, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on November 15, 2019, at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Fred J. and Sarah G. (Carnaggio) Alsruhe. Fred was the beloved husband of Estelle (Lind) Alsruhe, and they would have celebrated 61 years of marriage this coming December.
Fred was a graduate of the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and the University of Baltimore. He worked as a Certified Public Accountant in a partnership firm in Baltimore, and although he did not practice, he had also obtained a law degree in order to provide his clients a better understanding of the tax laws. A veteran, he honorably served his country with the US Coast Guard during the Korean conflict. In earlier years he was an avid tennis player and loved being outdoors fishing. In later years, he enjoyed painting, and produced many scenic pieces. Fred and Estelle enjoyed traveling both stateside and abroad, visiting with family and friends, and especially loved spending time with their grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Fred is survived by son, Eric Alsruhe, his wife Claire, and their children Zoe and Felix, who live in France, and son, Ethan Alsruhe, who lives in Vermont.
Services will be private. To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
717-393-9661
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 8, 2019